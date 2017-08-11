Video: Stephan Bonnar just head kicked, punched out a guy who rushed the ring last night in Vegas

Thanks to ace man on the scene Phil Baroni for the tip on this amazing Stephan Bonnar footage. When we last saw Bonnar he was going three rounds with Tito Ortiz in Bellator. Forget everything you ever knew about The Ultimate Fighter season one finalist and watch this video of him head kicking a random heckler to hell.

When not laying out random ring rushers, Bonnar and Baroni are operating The Legend’s Room in Las Vegas ( and it’s exactly what you think it is) while also training to be a pro wrestling tag-team called The American Shooters.

Phil Baroni and Stephen Bonnar laying out dudes in a ring? 2017, you’re alright by us.