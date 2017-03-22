Video: Sittichai Sitsongpeenong fights to save you from a violentless weekend

There are no UFC fights this weekend, Middle Easy-ians. Mourn for being deprived of your weekly MMA violence fix. Or…

Recognize the wide and wild world of violence outside of the UFC. Friday night has Legacy Fighting Alliance 7 is on AXS, if you are into watching small technical guys fuck each other up. Saturday night we have Invicta FC on Fight Pass with a bad blood rematch between Tonya Evinger & Yana Kunitskaya.

But earlier on Saturday, the crown jewel of this weekend’s combat sports is on ESPN3, as scary European dudes Cedric Doumbe and Yoann Kongolo fight for the middleweight title in Glory Kickboxing. Real kickboxing-heads will be keeping their eyes on UFC Fight Pass and the Glory Super Fight Series though, which is headlined by a lightweight title fight between Dylan Salvador and Thai kick boxing phenom, Sittichai Sitsongpeenong.

Sittichai can only properly be described as a god damn maniac. Watch him avenge his only Glory lost to Robin van Roosmalen and you realize this man is a lightweight destroyer of worlds. This Saturday will be his 148th fight. Yes, like any good Thai fighter, he’s basically fought every weekend of his life since he was 10 years old.

Here are some dope highlights to get you pumped.

Nothing makes me happier than watching training camps in Thailand. The trainers always have a beer belly, and they seem to be training 1000 guys simultaneously. Never change Thailand.