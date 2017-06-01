Video: Seeing Dana White swing a bat like drunk man will make you feel a little better about fighter pay

What a goof. Dana White is having a rough 2017. The Mr. Met of sport league presidents, White has slowly been losing control of his promotion and the iron fist he once wielded that kept fighters in line has transformed into a limp wet noodle.

UFC fighters are publicly feuding with White more than ever and the UFC prez’s passion for the sport may have been neutered since the Zuffa billion dollar sale of the promo.

Now on an UFC goodwill media tour Dana White made a stop at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, to take batting practice. Enjoy UFC fighters, watch your boss take some of the saddest baseball swings in recorded human history.