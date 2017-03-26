Video: Savage Leaping Superman Elbow Finish in Muay Thai

Ku’n-Lun, the mystical city from Iron Fist, has a Muay Thai promotion. Any warrior brave enough to hike the Himalayas and find the portal to Ku’n-Lun can battle in their Kumite. This event three brave warriors from around the globe challenged the guardians of Ku’n-Lun. They were were all vanquished.

First, Xuesong ducks the brave challengers hook and crushes poor Jose’s face:

KF 59 - Wu Xuesong KO's Jose Ruelas pic.twitter.com/O5xBJteet6 — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 25, 2017

Second, the most fantastic flying Superman elbow sends Gladstone Allen into the ether.

KF 59 – What was that? A jumping elbow? Zhang Chunyu (China) TKO's Gladstone Allen (USA) pic.twitter.com/Y8dgCdYTtS — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 25, 2017

Never jump to defend a superman punch…

Finally, the most awful series of leg kicks brutalizes this poor Germany guy.

KF 59 – This low kick was brutal. Gu Hui (China) TKO's Andre Bruhl (Germany) pic.twitter.com/iJNtDeYpc2 — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 25, 2017

Sign us up as fans of the mystical warriors of K’un-Lun and their Muay Thai contests.