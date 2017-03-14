Video: Sakuraba and Barnett wrestle then make an epic skit called the Persistent Warmaster

You already knew that MMA legend Kazushi Sakuraba had both one of the most underrated and weirdest YouTube accounts in mixed martial arts. Well to kick it up a notch, Saku is now having special guests appear all up in his videos and the results so far are amazing.

Check out what looks like another unique grappling tutorial by Kazushi Sakuraba and UFC heavyweight Josh Barnett, morph into some kind of pro wrestling backstage skit. Yes, the MMA world needs more of the Sakuraba and Barnett style buddy comedy sketches in our lives.