Video: Remember unstable Thiago Silva? He got KO’d today in England by Batraz Agnaev

The Thiago Silva world tour made a stop in England today and the results were violent. Since being booted from the UFC and WSOF due to drug as well as domestic issues, Silva had quietly won three of his last four fights.

All that came crashing down as Russian wrestler Batraz Agnaev put a two round ass whooping on Silva and took his ACB light heavyweight title belt in the process. Check the replay below and watch the full fight as well to see Silva and his new haircut get beat down.