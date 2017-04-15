Video: Referee Watches Fighter Go Unconscious, Seems Unconcerned

During the Fight Pass Prelims of the UFC in Kansas City, Zak Cummings submitted Nathan Coy 4:10 of the first round. Only the referee Mike England didn’t stop it until 4:21.

Frequently assigned to big fights in the Kansas City area, referee Mike England has done a terrible job officiating nearly all his assignments. Let’s watch as he stares at an unconscious man for three seconds before telling Zak Cummings to let go.

It almost looked like he was going to lift Coy’s hand like a referees in WWE. Mike England needs to watch a man die before he will call a fight. And this is by no means, Mike England’s first high profile mistake. His delayed stoppages have hurt fighters before. Late last month, he officiated the co-main event of Invicta FC 22. He was ten seconds late stopping that fight, as the audience watched Livia Renata Souza drop ten unanswered hammer fists on an unconscious Ayaka Hamasaki.

Before that he botched the instructions to Tonya Evinger in her first match up against Yana Kunitskaya, causing their first fight to be overturned and requiring a rematch.

Please Missouri State Athletic Commission, let’s stop hiring referees who consistently cannot perform their job, and hurt fighters.