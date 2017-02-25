Video: Rampage calls out Travis Browne for training his dogs, is very happy Derrick Lewis KO’d him

Here at Middle Easy, we believe it is our moral obligation to follow all fighters streaming themselves playing video games. And we will always deliver whenever something hilarious happens.

In this gaming session, Rampage let everyone know that he loves seeing Travis Browne get knocked out.

Apparently, if you tell Rampage you’re going to train a dog, he’s taking that shit very seriously. So don’t fuck it up.

Rampage Jackson has had a few great moments on Twitch include this fantastic call out of Michael Bisping: