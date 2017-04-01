Video: Paddy Pimblett’s Puke
Cage Warrior 82 from Liverpool, England will feature their featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett defending his title from Nad Narimani.
The wait is nearly over.... @PaddyTheBaddy vs @nadnarimani TOMORROW NIGHT at #CW82 👊— Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 31, 2017
🎟 https://t.co/95G4HCRFpQ pic.twitter.com/RTRki0hrjv
Paddy “The Baddy” became our favorite Cage Warrior fighter for not only having a horrible nickname, but also for sporting sweet Sakuraba shorts. Combine that with finishing a bunch of guys viciously over his title run, and speaking in a completely unintelligible accent, and that about makes you number one. We are easy to please. Oh yeah, then there is this sweet post-fight interview where he puked up blood.
@DaveMMAdden pic.twitter.com/tkWmQ8gHjo— G-Wood (@TK_TheWorst) April 1, 2017
Here is the whole interview. Just in case you like your bloody vomit in context. I love the ring announcer encouraging the crowd to cheer for a vomiting man.