Video: Paddy Pimblett’s Puke

Cage Warrior 82 from Liverpool, England will feature their featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett defending his title from Nad Narimani.

Paddy “The Baddy” became our favorite Cage Warrior fighter for not only having a horrible nickname, but also for sporting sweet Sakuraba shorts. Combine that with finishing a bunch of guys viciously over his title run, and speaking in a completely unintelligible accent, and that about makes you number one. We are easy to please. Oh yeah, then there is this sweet post-fight interview where he puked up blood.

Here is the whole interview. Just in case you like your bloody vomit in context. I love the ring announcer encouraging the crowd to cheer for a vomiting man.