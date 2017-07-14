Video: On stage brawl nearly ensues when Floyd Mayweather tells his crew to swarm Conor McGregor
Is Brooklyn in the house? In by far the worst of the three press conferences, Floyd Mayweather walked away the clear winner. After Conor McGregor lost his breath during his shirtless performance, Money May brought out props and a well-devised game plan.
For a press conference? At this point sure why not. Watch as Mayweather says “Voltron” and his entire crew walls off Mystic Mac. Wild.
Floyd telling his team to swarm Conor with "form voltron." Scuffle ensues #MayMacWorldTour #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/ImXeWe0pjB
— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) July 14, 2017