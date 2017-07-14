MMA Rundown

Video: On stage brawl nearly ensues when Floyd Mayweather tells his crew to swarm Conor McGregor

·
0 0 460 0
Share7
+1

Is Brooklyn in the house? In by far the worst of the three press conferences, Floyd Mayweather walked away the clear winner. After Conor McGregor lost his breath during his shirtless performance, Money May brought out props and a well-devised game plan.

For a press conference? At this point sure why not. Watch as Mayweather says “Voltron” and his entire crew walls off Mystic Mac. Wild.

Share7
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA RundownUncategorized

Comments

comments