Video: On Rogan’s podcast, Ranallo and Rutten tell the story of Bas, Randleman, and Rampage buying weed

Thanks to people like Mauro Ranallo and Bas Rutten Pride truly is never going to die. The original mixed martial arts announcing dream team, Rutten and Ranallo stopped by the Joe Rogan Experience yesterday to talk all things Pride Fighting Championships. For true hardcore nerds of Japanese MMA this JRE podcast was three hours of back to back to back orgasms.

Jump headfirst into your stacks on stacks on old Pride FC DVDs before you hear nearly three hours of Rogan, Rutten and Ranallo JMMA goodness. Check the full episode below of the Joe Rogan Experience #898 with Mauro Ranallo and Bas Rutten deep diving into some of the best old Pride stories you will ever hear spoke into a microphone.

P.S: Fast forward to 40:58 mark of the episode to hear Rutten tell an epic story of when he, the late great Kevin Randleman and Rampage Jackson got short changed on a weed deal back in the day