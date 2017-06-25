Video: NY commission pulls away stool before Michael Chandler can sit on it, so he crashes to floor

This ten second moment sums up the entire Bellator pay-per-view experience. Sorry Michael Chandler, this is the living embodiment of “adding insult to injury”. Thanks, New York Athletic Commission.

We already knew the bad NY Commission was pretty dumb and overwhelmed the last time they tried to regulate a big MMA event. Daniel Cormier Towel Gate? Fake Boobs Gate?

Add “taking away the stool a fighter is meant to sit on, so the injured fighter falls to the floor when he goes to rest”, the NY Commission’s list of career highlights. Michael Chandler just badly injured his leg, lost his Bellator title in controversial fashion and all he wanted to do was sit on a nice comfy government stool for a quick second.

Instead? Just watch Chandler fall to the floor live on Bellator pay-per-view.