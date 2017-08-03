Video: NJ Governor Confronts a Cubs Fan, Gets Challenged to an MMA Fight

Thank God for the USA and fuck Chris Christie.

Notorious douche bag, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spent last weekend trying to intimidate some dude who talked shit to him at a baseball game. Apparently, that didn’t work out so well. Turns out the Cubs fan whose grill Christie got in ain’t shook. Check out the interview below, where this Cubs fan entertains the fantasy of nearly all of New Jersey, to punch Christie in his stupid fat mouth.

(embedding still disabled: click here for video)

Christie has always been a fake ass tough guy, seemingly unaware that he can be defeated in any fight by simple movement. Genuinely, I don’t know how a person in his shape thinks that he’s physically intimidating. He couldn’t last three minutes in any physical activity without risking a sever medical incident.

You have to tip your hat to the OGs at Tuff-N-Uff who instantly put themselves up as the promoter of any potential fight between Chris Christie and Random Cubs Fan. That’s how you play the promotion game, people.

Anyway, Chris Christie is a gross barnacle of the underbelly of the American Dream. A symptom of the greater disease of modern American politics. We can only hope and pray that one day Christie would be dumb enough to accept such a challenge. Or better yet, that the great justice of street MMA will find its home with our dear Governor. We can only dream.