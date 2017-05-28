Video: Nico Musoke Does the Longest Stanky Leg in MMA History

Sometimes a KO sneaks up on everyone, even the knocked out fighter. The Stanky Leg has a long and storied history in MMA, but this might be the longest finest example we’ve seen yet. This chicken dance of violence happens when the fighting brain is desperately trying to ignore that the rest of the brain is closing up shop. This time around it’s clearly a futile battle. So respect Nico Musoke’s heart as we watch his inevitable and humorous collapse.

OHHHHHH!! The right-hook lands on the head of Musoke, and @Serbian_Steel wins on enemy soil!! What a shot! #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/gnIxGf3gbW — UFC (@ufc) May 28, 2017