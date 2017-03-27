Video: New Yokozuna Kisenosato wins first defense in overtime despite injury

Osaka, Japan. Home of Takoyaki and host to this seasons Spring Grand Sumo Tournament. For the first time in 15 years, Osaka greets a Japanese Yokozuna.

The 72nd Yokozuna Kisenosato Yutaka breaks a long chain of non-Japanese Yokozuna and people were eager to see if he could match is 14-1 performance in this years first tournament in Toyko. And his first defense did not disappoint.

The new Yokozuna Kisenosato defeated Ozeki Terunofuji Haruo in a playoff, after sustaining an injury to secured his first tournament win as a yokozuna. On Day 13, he lost a hotly contested match and seemed to damage his left shoulder. He lost again on Day 14. Going into the final day of the tournament, Kisenosato had to defeat Terunofuji twice to win the tournament.

Kisenosato forces a playoff with Terunofuji pic.twitter.com/daJOohFKfY — MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) March 26, 2017

And in the playoff, he was just as smooth:

Kisenosato, bum shoulder and all, defeats Terunofuji in a playoff to claim the yusho in his Yokozuna debut pic.twitter.com/rMM0EjFDky — MEGATON (@BasedDongeezus) March 26, 2017

Afterward, the big man was overcome with emotion.

Watch below to see Kisenosato capture the January Grand Tournament in Japan and capture the title of Yokozuna:

Catch out footage of him being awarded the title of Yokozuna. Really digging the elaborate white waistbands.