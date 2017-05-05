Video: New UFC female signee Ji Yeon Kim hard spars with three men, gets chin checked a few times

This is old school. South Korean female bantamweight Ji Yeon Kim may be our new favorite UFC fighter. When not getting a fight with Holly Holm, the unbeaten 6-0 Kim can be found training at her gym.

A member of the So-Missions Jiu Jitsu fight team, Kim is not only doing cardio and ground work but she is improving her stand-up in the best way possible; having her chin repeatedly punched on by larger male teammates. These no-holds-barred vintage training methods would make members of Chute Boxe and Team Hammer House slow-clap in approval. Watch Ji Yeon Kim hard spar with three male teammates and eat some punches that would drop most of her male 135-pound counterparts.