Video: NCAA National Champion belly to belly tosses coach after title victory

Cory Clark is the coldest dude in the NCAA Wrestling Tournament.

After beating Seth Gross on points 4-3 to win the national championship, Iowa’s Clark sent assistant coach Terry Brands directly to the mat when he came in for a congratulatory hug after the win.

 

Check out Cory Clark’s twitter feed for some hilarious photo shops, Conor McGregor fanboying, and a weird obsession with Eminem.

