Video: NCAA National Champion belly to belly tosses coach after title victory

Cory Clark is the coldest dude in the NCAA Wrestling Tournament.

After beating Seth Gross on points 4-3 to win the national championship, Iowa’s Clark sent assistant coach Terry Brands directly to the mat when he came in for a congratulatory hug after the win.

After winning the NCAA title at 133, Cory Clark's celebration continued with a THROW of Iowa coach Terry Brands! #NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/cWxYdl22eY — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 19, 2017

Check out Cory Clark’s twitter feed for some hilarious photo shops, Conor McGregor fanboying, and a weird obsession with Eminem.

People gonna start believing in Santa Claus @TheNotoriousMMA — Cory Clark (@iCoryClark) November 13, 2016