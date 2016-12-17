Video: Mike Perry’s Weird Yell Thing Remixed With Taylor Swift is Perfect

Apart from Mike Perry being a garbage human being, he also has some pretty weird idiosyncrasies that keep popping up from time to time. The fake out screaming handshake, a weird sticker thing he tried to give Alan Jouban yesterday at the weigh-ins, and now a little yelping, scream thing people are dubbing the “Simba” scream.

Of course, the internet is the perfect tool for weird splices of things that shouldn’t go together but do. Never in a million years would Perry’s yell ever be imagined to enter into a Taylor Swift song, but it happened. Just like those screaming goats. I like the screaming goats. I wish Mike Perry was a screaming goat. I wish I was a screaming goat.

Check out this video of a screaming goat. Or dog. Or whatever Mike Perry is.

Taylor Swift and @PlatinumPerry duet (Had this done earlier but forgot to post after hurting my back. Hope you guys lol as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/XW4BC9fV2o — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) December 17, 2016

FUCK IT. I’M PUTTING THE GOAT ONE IN THIS.