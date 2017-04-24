Video: Melvin Guillard pulls knife on bare knuckle boxer Jim Sweeney, Shone Carter films it

Bare knuckle boxing is the future of this world. If bare knuckle doesn’t kill MMA and the sport of boxing in the next years, we’ll back at this video of former UFC lightweight Melvin Guillard pulling a knife on Jimmy Sweeny as the reason why.

What the fuck is going on in the video below? Who really knows. What we do know is Melvin Guillard got a easy KO in his BKB debut over the weekend in London then the next day he had beef with BKB champion Sweeny over by the host hotel’s complimentary breakfast buffet. Just watch as the video begins with Guillard grabs a knife then the parties are separated.

Wow that BKB life.

And here’s Guillard getting into it more with Sweeney on the London streets after the first incident

“I’ll dump your fucking skull in the street right here. You a pussy boy, I’m gonna show you what America is.”

America……..fuck yeah