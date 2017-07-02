Video: Melvin Guillard Fails in His Bid to Become Bare Knuckle Boxing Champion

Well, it seems like the the rollercoaster ride that is Melvin Guillard’s career is not quite finished. There are a few more twists and turns of insanity left until it reaches its inevitable end.

This weekend in London, Melvin Guillard fought James McSweeeney for the Bare Knuckle Boxing Middleweight championship. McSweeney had last defended the belt back in April against MMA legend Shonie Carter. Guillard was on the undercard of that fight, styling on some fool that was supposed to have been Conor McGregor’s training partner. In his post-fight, he challenged McSweeney to a fight at the O2 in the summer, and BKB was clearly keen on making the matchup happen.

At breakfast the next morning, Guillard and Sweeney exchanged words. The pleasantries naturally escalated until Guillard pulled a dinner knife on McSweeney to defend America’s honor. With this bad blood brewing, the event was solidified and BKB was set to put on the best event in their promotion’s history. So naturally, the only footage available is from a fan’s phone recording at ringside.

While the exact number is disputed, this is supposedly Guillard’s 110th professional fight. In his last fight, just last June, Guillard had been knocked out with a spinning head kick. So it’s safe to say that expectations were low for Melvin in this fight. But just watching “The Young Assassin” play second fiddle to James McSweeney in a Bare Knuckle Boxing contest hurts. How does the fire of potential fade so quickly? How fickle are the hands of fame and fate? Why are these the last sad chapters of our dear Melvin’s story?

Anyway, Bare Knuckle Boxing is awesome, and I can only hope in the future they go back to streaming events for the public, so we don’t have to rely on such crappy footage.