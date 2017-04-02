MMA Rundown

Video: Meet the Six Year Old Jiu Jitsu Mini-Beast

·
0 0 319 0
Share1
+1

Move over Mackenzie Dern, there is a new Brazilian Jiu Jitsu ace in the sport. Well, in about 15 years.

 

Clarinha “The Mini-Beast” absolutely rag dolled this poor kid. Rule of thumb in BJJ tournaments, if a guy has a bunch of sponsorship patches on his gi, you’re fucked. Her poor opponent just learned that early. Props to the referee for consoling that kid. I feel like we all need some consolation after that. Check out Clarinha’s Facebook page to realize that a six year old exists that could choke you unconscious.

Turns out that all BJJ kids are adorable.  Somehow tiny people violence without any consequences is the ultimate form of combat.

Share1
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments