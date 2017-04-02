Video: Meet the Six Year Old Jiu Jitsu Mini-Beast

Move over Mackenzie Dern, there is a new Brazilian Jiu Jitsu ace in the sport. Well, in about 15 years.

Clarinha “The Mini-Beast” absolutely rag dolled this poor kid. Rule of thumb in BJJ tournaments, if a guy has a bunch of sponsorship patches on his gi, you’re fucked. Her poor opponent just learned that early. Props to the referee for consoling that kid. I feel like we all need some consolation after that. Check out Clarinha’s Facebook page to realize that a six year old exists that could choke you unconscious.

Turns out that all BJJ kids are adorable. Somehow tiny people violence without any consequences is the ultimate form of combat.