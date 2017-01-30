Video: McGregor sidekick Dillon Danis wins at SUG 3 then calls Jon Jones a bitch in a promo

The world knows a few things about grappler Dillon Danis. For one Danis is a wizard on the ground and a legit black belt in jiu-jitsu. Also in case you hadn’t heard, Danis is a training partner of Conor McGregor and through sheer osmosis he has gained some of Mystic Mac’s brass balls/ confidence. Danis also really thinks he’s an MMA fighter despite holding a 0-0 amateur and pro record.

At Submission Underground 3, Danis put on a show and defeated AJ Agazarm in overtime one escape points. Then with Chael Sonnen holding a microphone inches from his lips Danis cut a post-fight promo on former UFC champion and onetime SUG competitor Jon Jones.

That’s right. Play that back ahgain. You just heard Dillon Danis call Jon Jones a fucking bitch. No words. Danis may have lost his damn mind but if he wants to take that shot we’ll be there to watch with one eye open while the bigger Jones possibly smothers him inside the SUG cage.