Video: Mark Hunt’s Gym Performs a Haka and Its Glorious

Sometimes a video crosses your eyes that doesn’t require explanation, but demands decimation.

When Mark Hunt’s stablemates decide to perform a Haka for him before he leaves for Auckland to fight Derrick Lewis, you just have to shut your mouth and soak in all the glorious masculinity that lords of the internet have allowed you to see.

Amazing. Mark Hunt's team mates perform the Haka for him before he departs for #UFCAuckland to fight Derrick Lewis. https://t.co/0VxHwZU5IU pic.twitter.com/mqnzxCfEhR — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 28, 2017

The intensity from the Jason Momoa (AKA Aquaman, AKA Khal Drogo) on the left is at 100. He should go into giving professional pep talks if the whole acting thing doesn’t work out.