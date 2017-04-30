Middle Easy has received evidence that Andrea “KGB” Lee may be training in the forbidden dark arts of combat. Indeed, her latest social media posts put to a distributing inclination to the forbidden techniques forged by the Sound Village and made famous by the legendary Orochimaru. We can clearly see that snakes are starting to become attracted to her equipment, very likely drawn by traces of her aura.

We got guest instructors teaching chokes @karatemafia this morning this 7 ft snake was in my Gi 😡@InvictaFights #invictafc23 pic.twitter.com/5csXM6WR7S — Andrea Lee (@AndreaKGBLee) April 29, 2017

This is the first high profile case of an MMA artist turning to the dark arts of the martial world to gain an advantage in competition. We can only hope this brush with the forbidden arts is casual and Lee can turn back from the darkness before it is too late.