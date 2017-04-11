Video: Last night at Raw did Jinder Mahal legit KO Finn Balor with a stiff botched elbow to the face?

He dead. No, wait that wasn’t a spot that was a missed spot that may have gotten WWE wrestler Finn Balor legit KTFO last night on Monday Night Raw. Less than two weeks after returning from surgery that kept him out of action for over seven months, Jinder Mahal hit Balor with an elbow shot that landed right on the button.

Watch in the seconds after the elbow Balor’s body goes limp, only to be woken up by his face hitting the ring mat. Good morning and goodnight Balor.

The way Finn's body flails around and how he hits, plus the mat burn on his forehead/nose afterwards, this seems like a legit knock out. pic.twitter.com/acbSdQW7Ij — It's KFG (@KungFu_Grip) April 11, 2017

On the official WWE highlights from the match they use a different angle of the elbow strike as well as skip over the immediate aftermath of the botched spot by Mahal. Watch around the 1:04 mark and see if you can catch the moment Finn Balor gets knocked out and goes on to finish the match.