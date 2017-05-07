Video: Kikuno Injured During Moat Fight, Leg Gushes Tons of Blood at Ganryujima

Our fighting culture has been so indoctrinated by the UFC that we believe cage fighting is the closest we can get to true combat. But the reality of Street MMA has taught us that cage fighting is a lie. After watching over 10,000 hours of street fights, 0.4% of those fights happened in or around a cage or cage like object. Cages are just some artificial bullshit people.

Thankfully, Japanese MMA is here to correct our foolish Western mistakes. Former K1 founder Sadaharu Tanikawa and his Ganryujima promotion hosted fights from Urayasu, Japan in an attempt to educate the world about the truth combat. The promotion is named after the legendary island where Miyamoto Musashi dueled Sasaki Kojirō, killing him with a wooden sword he carved on the boat ride over after showing up late and possibly drunk. If that doesn’t embody the spirit of mixed martial arts, I don’t know what does. Moat fighting is just more authentic. Mnay street fights has pits and dangerous terrain that a skillful warrior must navigate and use to his advantage

The card was headlined by Katsunori Kikuno versus some massive roid’ed up guy who is at least two weightclasses bigger, just in case you were worried the freak show fight was a thing of the past. Unfortunately, Kikuno’s glorious victory was thwarted by a leg injury that caused just a little bit of bleeding.

Check out Ganryujima’s website for great pictures from all the fights. I am officially petitioning Ganryujima to become the English commentary for this amazing event.

The beautiful spinning kick Marcus Aurelio KO (vs. Nobutatsu Suzuki) (Ganryujima) pic.twitter.com/DsokwCkOsE — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 6, 2017

Ganryujima - Marcus Aurelio KO's. Nobutatsu Suzuki pic.twitter.com/xPJk9DO2sD — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 6, 2017

Still think UFC is the premier combat organization? Maybe boxing? Did UFC210 or Canelo/Chavez Jr. have a samurai sword demonstration? Didn’t think so…