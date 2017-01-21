Video: Kid wrestler hits a mean takedown on Khabib Nurmagomedov, gets the two points

Where you at Tony Ferguson? In a fight, wrestling will forever be the great equalizer. If you have the ability to take the fight to the ground or keep it standing then you hold a great advantage over your opponent. As far as MMA wrestling goes, thanks to his Sambo background, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most dangerous grapplers in the sport.

Nurmagomedov was bred on a life of wrestling Russian bear cubs to hone his Sambo skillset. Despite his wrestling pedigree, this video proves Nurmagomedov is no match for the members of the American Kickboxing Academy’s kids wrestling team. Just look at that takedown and finish of a poor, helpless Khabib Nurmagomedov.

My guy Travis Grace is getting ready for Tulsa nationals so who better to train with than the eagle and next UFC champion @khabib_nurmagomedov A video posted by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:39am PST

Maybe due to his hyper focus on inter-species wrestling he never dueled against kids his own age. Yup, that’s only way to explain this video. Hopefully no one from Tony Ferguson’s team gets a hold of this footage and scouts Nurmagomedov’s clear disadvantage when it comes to grappling humans who stand less than three and half feet in height.