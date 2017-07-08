Video: Justin Gaethje Scores an Awesome KO, Opens a Mystical Portal, and Forgets How to Climb a Cage

Justin Gaethje announced his arrival to the UFC with emphasis. The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale main event instantly became the Fight of the Year so far. It awarded Gaethje $100,000 for “performance of the night” and “fight of the night”. And it instantly caught the attention of the entire MMA world. Justin Gaethje is now a contender for the 155 pound belt.

Take a quick peek at the finishing sequence for the fight, and recognize that Justin Gaethje is your new favorite fighter.

Justin Gaethje hit Michael Johnson so hard that a portal opened to Mario's World & took the jumping girl #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/JKzvoE3vB7 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 8, 2017

What is there not to love? Not only does Gaethje get the craziest comeback knockout, but he also uses dark magic to make a jumping girl in the crowd disappear? (Dope catch, Josh.) The two failed cage climbs afterward, only add to the charm of a fighter who clearly doesn’t give a fuck. The unease of the NSAC staff as he fails to climb the cage the second time is palpable. I genuinely thought we might watch him break his neck if he actually got to the top.

Give Justin Gaethje his props, though. When he eventually got up to the top, he did the damn thing without issue.