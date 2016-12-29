Video: Johny Hendricks missing weight gets The Simpsons the exact moment his heart broke treatment

Oh Johny. This is really just rubbing salt in the wound but Johny Hendricks once again missed weight before one of his UFC fights. The opponent was Neil Magny and the amount was 2.5 pounds away from a 171-pound scale reading.

Since Hendricks messed up his weight cut on the big stage, refuses to move up to 185 pounds and has to give Magny 20% of his fight purse, the MMA Community shamed him for it. The best way to shame an overweight Hendricks is to interlace his failed time on the scale with Simpsons footage. And this isn’t new Simpsons video, oh no this is peak 1990s Simpsons animated comedy.

Enjoy and watch the exact moment Johny Hendricks heart rips in half on the scale.

H/T to @itsmikedevore for the edit