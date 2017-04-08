Video: John Wayne Parr Head Kick KO Victory in 130th Fight

Not too many fighters left in the world like “The Gunslinger” John Wayne Parr. Australia’s most feared kickboxer started his career at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok back in 1997. Closing in on having fought for 20 years, Parr proved that he still has plenty of amazing moments yet. He proved a bit too dangerous for Italian regional star Nando Calzetta during his debut with Bellator Kickboxing in Torino, Italy.

Poor Nando… but that’s what you get for betraying Han in Cloud City.

https://twitter.com/johnwayneparr/status/850840633577164800

Even before the head kick, the forty year old Parr was demonstrating a high level degree of not giving a fuck, which we can’t help but salute.

And of course, “The Gunslinger” had to enter the Bellator ring in traditional Muay Thai Mongkol. Doing it for the culture…

The combat world would be a darker place without John Wayne Parr head kicking fools. Here’s to him doing it until he’s fifty.