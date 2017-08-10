Video: John Wayne Parr Gives Zero Fucks, Shows Off Nasty Head Gash, Wins 131st Kickboxing Fight

The legend of Australia’s baddest man continues as John Wayne Parr beat James Heelan in a five round decision at Cage Muay Thai 10.

Small highlight of my fight Friday.

Thought I would experiment with some old school tricks pretending I was still in my early 20's. pic.twitter.com/sXEhglz5MV — John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) August 9, 2017

If you aren’t familiar with Caged Muay Thai, its a kickboxing promotion that holds fights in a cage with four ounce gloves. John Wayne Parr created the concept himself because he wanted to fight in a cage. The 41 year old Parr is still chasing his fighting dreams. Check out these videos below, where he excitedly shows of this belt and the giant cut that opened on his forehead.

Just say No, when it comes to being elbowed in the face 🙈. pic.twitter.com/eYtqMirbyw — John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) August 5, 2017

Here is a PG version of how I spent my Friday night celebrating the win 😊. Only 5 stitches taking the count to 330 🤕. pic.twitter.com/QnFXjl5k76 — John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) August 4, 2017

John Wayne Parr has had a long and storied career. From drawing imaginary guns in some of Thailand’s biggest arenas, to fighting the world’s most lethal strikers throughout the 2000s, and eventually achieving global fandom with The Contender: Muay Thai series, Parr has been on a long strange trip in combat sports. So to see him casually winning fights like most other 41-year-old men would throw a barbecue is everything I want in combat sports. Fighting now for Parr has become a family affair. It seems like he has even got his daughter learning some basic medical skills for a fighter’s daughter.

Not sure if my daughter Jazzy is ready to be a nurse yet??? pic.twitter.com/18u2EHcy8E — John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) August 8, 2017

I really hope that Parr continues to fight forever. The man truly is the last of dying breed. Or maybe it is a breed that has always been so rare that anytime someone saw it they thought, “There goes the last of a dying breed.” Either way, Parr seems to has found himself and a life in fighting, and our culture is better for it.

I believe John Wayne Parr is approaching his 150th fight, counting his boxing fights. Honestly, it is hard to get accurate data of just how many times he’s fought. He’s just had that kind of career. But I hope he goes to 150 and beyond. Shit, I hope he fights until he doesn’t want to anymore. For a combat sports fan, disappointment constantly lurks around the corner. Fights don’t happen or don’t deliver, promotional politics prevent great match ups. That’s why we love the dependability of someone like Parr. An action fighter in the truest sense.

We’ll be here for the next one, Gunslinger.