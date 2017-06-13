Video: Joe Lauzon defends Reebok-UFC deal, gets endlessly attacked by his own fans for it

Joe Lauzon is a man on island. On this island, Lauzon may be tied to a Reebok designed chair with his arms crossed up by some poorly crafted Reebok rope. Joe Lauzon, blink twice if Reebok has kidnapped you or anyone of your family members.

When 99.99% of the UFC roster is loathing the company’s apparel deal with Reebok, Lauzon is a man who stands on the side of defending the sports brand. In a world filled bashing and shitting on all things Reebok, Lauzon diving in front of the fire to protect his beloved clothing company? What the fuck is going on here?

The Human Bonus Machine did an interview on The MMA Hour where he defended Reebok then doubled downed on Twitter to further establish that he may have or may not have been brainwashed by Reebok clad robots. Then rightfully so, Lazuon’s own fans buried their leader underneath a hurricane of Reebok hate.

I'd rather buy a fighters personalised tee for $30 than a bland $100 reebok tee. Don't know why more fighters don't make their own merch. — FightPicks inc (@MixedMartialBet) June 13, 2017

have them come out with better designs so that not everyone is looking alike and the same when they get their favorite fighter stuff — Gonzalo Rios (@gonzalorios93) June 13, 2017

Its coming. Its a 2 year design process. Btter stuff rolling out this fall. — Joe Lauzon (@JoeLauzon) June 13, 2017

Two years is ridiculous. This big business model doesn't work with a sport that is a short time career for the most part. — Christine (@blu_vision) June 13, 2017

I agree, but making Reebok exclusive is the problem, how are u guys supposed to generate income when the only sponsor u have pays peanuts? — Bob (@Bobcarcass) June 13, 2017

reebok is paying the UFC enough to DOUBLE the pay out structure. The UFC is pocketing more than 50% of the money — Brandon (@brandon_podcast) June 13, 2017

Damn it Joe, why are you doing this? — Brandon (@brandon_podcast) June 13, 2017

You should be paid more Joe but Reebok prices are already ridiculous. One of the jackets cost $160 Aussie dollars. Fuck that shit — Mark Buswell (@MarkBuzz85) June 13, 2017

I'd happily buy your merchant, but I can't bring myself to ever buy @Reebok @ufc gear. $10k is an insult to your effort and worth — Chris Stinson (@IRStin) June 13, 2017

Not only will I not buy Reebok ever again, I'll never pay to see you fight ever again Joe. Good on you for fucking yourself in the ass 🙂 — StockBrokerton420 (@StockBrokerton) June 13, 2017

Full MMA Hour Interview, fast forward to the 1:12:00 mark to hear Joe Lauzon lobby on behalf of his Reebok overlords.