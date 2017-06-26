Video: Internet bodybuilder guy shows up to Team Alpha Male, tries to fight Cody Garbrandt

He actually showed up. We still have no idea what UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt did to piss off this (very) random Internet bodybuilder guy on the internet but god dammit he actually showed up.

Seriously.

Matthew Kline Kader AKA @ShallowKing on Twitter really bought a plane ticket. He really rented a car. And he really showed up outside of Team Alpha Male’s gym on Sunday June 25th. Internet bodybuilder guy and Cody Garbrandt beef has risen from their collective phone screens into a real life clusterfuck according to these videos below.

What a time to be alive and have access to a Twitter account.

And part two

Update: The saga continues!!!!!