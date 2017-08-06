Video: Humbert Bandenay Debuts in the UFC with Amazing Head Kick Knockout

Humbert Bandenay led Martin Bravo from the world of the living and into the River Styx via a tremendous head kick knockout.

PERU STAND UP! Humberto Bandenay with the ridiculous flash KO on Martín Bravo! #UFCMexico https://t.co/ojkPt0XuEc — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017

There is nothing better than watching someone change their life in a cage fight on just about the first exchange of a fight. Twenty seconds, two kicks, and now Humbert Bandenay life has gone upside down. I hope he becomes a Peruvian folk hero.

Making his UFC debut in Mexico City, this Peruvian prospect has now finished six opponents in a row. Naturally, the internet had its say on Wikipedia rather quickly and brutally.

That didn't take Wikipdeia long. pic.twitter.com/2AvVhujDO9 — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) August 6, 2017

Poor Martin Bravo or Eddie Bravo. You never had a chance. Check out the co-main event. A pretty tall task for Randa Markos to have to take out Superman.