Video: Human trash fire Mike Perry deadlifts a lot of weight while his girlfriend punches his abs

All right Platinum Mike Perry, we cannot look away from you. Every time UFC welterweight Mike Perry fades into oblivion, the Florida products pops up again by saying something stupid, tweeting something close to racist or doing something that is either dumb or morally questionable.

Today Perry and his girlfriend, who goes by Platinum Princess (Editor’s Note: ……….), are partaking in something called the deadlift challenge. The challenge seems to be lifting a large amount of weight while the one you love punches you in the abs while wearing no shoes. Just two crazy kids in love, but try not drop all that weight on the toes of your princess, Mike.