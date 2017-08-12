MMA Rundown

Video: “Huggy Bear” Chris Barnett Gets Knocked Out at Road FC, Break Dances for the Crowd Anyway

Road FC returned to action this weekend with Road FC 41 from Wonju, South Korea. The main event was highly anticipated rematch between Chris “Huggy Bear” Barnett and Hyun Man Myung.

Huggy Bear introduction into the cage was so powerful that the ring announcer was somehow concussed by this Super Heavyweight myth.

But the actual fight itself didn’t go so well for old Huggy Bear. First, he got solidly rocked to the nut sack.  And it was bad.

In fact, the dick shot seems to have set up the beginning of the end for Chris Barnett. He just seems a bit off after trying to shake off the low blow.

The end came swiftly and violently afterward. With Chris Barnett falling face first to the mat with the emphasize of his 300+ pound frame.

But Huggy Bear gonna Huggy Bear. He seems to shake off the loss with good spirits. He even gave the crowd a great post-fight show of his break dancing skills. Color me impressed.

