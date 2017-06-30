Video: Here is the new Rizin Grand Prix TV spot you can only see in Japan and right here

In life we all know that grand prixes solve everything. Any MMA promotional problem are fixed by a grand prix solution. Rizin & the next Rizin Grand Prix understands old school MMA ways better than anyone.

Rizin’s next grand prix begins on Sunday July 30th and per this new very JMMA TV commercial it will be out of this world. Fuck world grand prixes, Rizin has already moved on to multi-planet GPs.

Let’s watch the first round of the new Rizin Grand Prix featuring the likes of Kyoji Horiguchi, Anthony Birchak, and Hideo Tokoro in this very exclusive solar system JMMA TV commercial.