Video: Glory Kickboxer Daniel Morales walks out in amazing headdress luxury robe outfit

In the UFC, the Reebok outfitting policy has sucked nearly all the life out fighter entrances.

Glory Kickboxing has not such problems, as Daniel Morales showcased maybe the greatest walkout outfit since Mayweather wore the sombero

If you have Fight Pass, check out if his outfit brought him good luck at Glory 38 Superfight Series.

https://www.ufc.tv/video/glory-38-superfight-series

 

