Video: Frank Shamrock wants you to consume cannabis, here’s a preview of his new show The Bake Out

Frank Shamrock really wants you to get stoned and that’s cool with us. The MMA Legend and former UFC champ has found his passion outside of the cage and it involves a whole lot of cannabis. Who knew when Shamrock battled Nick Diaz in Strikeforce, the two onetime rivals had a lot more in common than the love of standing and banging.

The retried Shamrock is now on the forefront of pro-cannabis education. Shamrock is so into legalizing marijuana, he’s in production of his own cannabis themed show called The Bake Out.

In lieu of never seeing Frank and Ken Shamrock fight in a Bellator cage, maybe we can catch The Legend smoking out with some of his past MMA foes on his new video series.

Shamrock smokes with Tito Ortiz while Ortiz navigates the English language? Yes, please. Shamrock tokes with Phil Baroni? Best smoke session ever *Baroni voice* Shamrock getting Bas Rutten really fucking high on some powerful edibles until El Guapo is just giggling his striking sound effects? Take all our money!

From Ganjapreneur, let’s hear more about what The Bake Out is all about

“Shamrock, along with celebrity nutritionist Robert Ferguson, recently announced The Bakeout, a talk show focused on answering questions, dispelling stereotypes, and revealing the truth about cannabis. The mission of the show is to provide content that will “uplift, unite, educate, challenge, and encourage viewers in a manner consistent with the teachings of the healing powers of cannabis.”

Check out some of Frank Shamrock’s “man on the street” style interviews before the premier of The Bake Out on January 25th.

man on the street 1 from Frank Shamrock on Vimeo.

man on the street 3 from Frank Shamrock on Vimeo.