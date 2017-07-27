Video Flashback: That time Jon Jones smiles and explains how he gets away with eye pokes

This is Jon Jones doing a parody of what Truth Serum Jon Jones would say in an interview; it has to be. The peak of Bones Jones feeling like an untouchable comic book character has to be this interview.

There is giving no fucks at all, then several levels above that is “Jones in a button up, sitting by a fireplace” level of not giving a shit. Complete with highlights of Bones Jones poking the ever living hell out of the retinas of Rampage Jackson, Glover Teixeira and Rashad Evans, here’s Jon Jones explaining the science behind how he gets away with eye poking during a MMA fight.