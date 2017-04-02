Video: Fighter’s Attempt at Redemption Ends in Head Kick

Knock me out once, shame on you. Knock me out twice, shame on me… or in this case shame on Papy Abedi.

Three and a half years ago, Papi “Makambo”Abedi got brutally knocked out by Dylan Andrews. Abedi went into the rematch hoping to redeem himself from the fight that got him cut from the UFC. He looked to get his revenge and earn his second win with Superior Challenge 15, and hopefully raise his stock to enter to the UFC. But the MMA Gods aren’t into fairy tails bullshit, and neither is Dylan Andrews.

LAWD. Dylan Andrews brutally KO's Papy Abedi at Superior Challenge 15 today. This was a rematch of their UFC fight from 2013. pic.twitter.com/fgtxak5iNg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 2, 2017

Dylan “The Villian” Andrews just sent Abedi in the Upside Down. He is a cold, cold man.