Video: Even in the WSOF Shawn Jordan Hook/Super Kick Never Dies

This weekend is World Series of Fighting 35. I know, you’re shocked and are scrambling to reschedule your weekend, so I’ll give you a moment to recover.

… …. … Okay, we all good now. Let’s continue.

This Saturday, March 18th in Verona, NY, the only place worthy of such an illustrious event, at the Turning Stone Indian Resort & Casino, Shawn “The Savage” Jordan is fighting a very scaring Bulgarian dude (who is apparently the WSOF heavy weight champion, who knew they had one of those?) Blagoy Ivanov.

In honor of such a momentous occasion, I cranked out the way back machine (two years) to remind you of something you should have never forgotten:



That’s right. Shawn Jordan hook kicked The Black Beast into the ether. MMA is a harsh mistress. Don’t run away from your past; deal with it.