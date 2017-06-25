MMA Rundown

Video: During the entire fight a drunk Tito Ortiz called Chael Sonnen a pussy, flipped him off and heckled

Yeah, Chael Sonnen won and redeemed himself at Bellator NYC. Sure, Wanderlei Silva walked out to “Sandstorm” and briefly rocked his rival before losing a decision. But what the hell was Tito Ortiz on during that Sonnen vs. Silva fight?

No, seriously Tito went crazy yelling, hounding and generally running down Sonnen from the comforts of his own MSG seat. Ortiz’s heckling got so bad that during the middle of the main event the PPV producers decided to give him his own picture in picture. Legit what is Ortiz thinking?

Yeah but then a wild Ortiz just went HAM on Sonnen for the entire duration of the fight. From walkouts to national anthem and throughout the 15-minute affair Ortiz laid into Sonnen with his um wit (?), wordplay (?) and mastery of the English language (LOL).

UPDATE: WTF Tito

H/T @LynchOnSports for the pic

