Video: Dude Cradle Piledriver Slam KOs Opponent at Superstar Fight 7

Bah gawd! Stop the match! Actually, that’s exactly what they did. That sure is one way to defend a takedown. Why hasn’t like a billion other people thought about this before? Beno Adamia shoots in on Buren Wuliji and he just wraps his arms around his crotch and basically piledrives him for the knockout.

I'm not sure if this was a spike or not, but jesus pic.twitter.com/EEyj21OmjN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 13, 2017

@Grabaka_Hitman the screams from the crowd after it lands pic.twitter.com/aYaBHvxWja — Bestrafer7 (@Bestrafer7) January 13, 2017

E-C-DUB! E-C-DUB! E-C-DUB! That’s just good, stiff pro wrestling right there. I want more piledrivers in MMA. More Rock Bottoms. Definitely more supelxes. Maybe some moonsaults. All that said, I’m glad this wasn’t an actual spike and this guy didn’t get paralyzed for life.

I’m sure Jerry Lynn and a ton of other Japanese pro wrestlers with fucked up necks would be proud.

