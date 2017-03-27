Video: Dave Chappelle as HBO boxing’s Larry Merchant talks 50 Cent vs. The Pussy

Dave Chappelle is 100% back. In combat sports usually long layoffs result in our returning hero getting crushed by a newer, better, stronger and faster foe. For stand-up comics, a long hiatus can be good for your career or a sign you just don’t have it in you anymore.

After ruling over the comedy world with his comedy central sketch series The Chappelle Show, Dave Chappelle pretty much fell off the face of the round or flat Earth for almost a decade. Now Chappelle is back with not one but two stand-up sets streaming on Netflix. You should go out of your way to watch them both.

Here’s a brief sample of Chappelle’s take on the HBO Boxing post-fight interview style of Larry Merchant after a 50 Cent vs. The Pussy bout.

H/T to our fav Chappelle fan @McDuckMMA for the video