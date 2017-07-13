Video: Conor McGregor punches a beach ball, proves touch butt is the best base for boxing

Conor McGregor has always had a love/hate relationship with beach items. From trying to jump onto to a wooden plank to riding along the beach on a bicycle singing Dr. Dre, the setting for McGregor’s rise to the top has been the Oceanside.

Even in the middle of dark Canadian wilderness AKA Toronto swimming pool accessories flock to Mystic Mac’s aura. Every second of McGregor’s pool noodle training prepared him for this one moment in time.

Walking on stage for the second stop of May-Mac World Tour, a wild beach ball tried to rush at the UFC lightweight champion. Rest in peace inflatable pool toy, you just ate a fistful of Conor McGregor’s left hand.

The Beach Ball had NO CHANCE. pic.twitter.com/PivA33Hi01 — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) July 12, 2017

