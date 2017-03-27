Video: Conor McGregor hits his vape pen in his Lamborghini, clearly a sign Floyd fight is on

Conor McGregor has entered the vaping stage of his existence. No longer satisfied with white fur mink coats or El Chapo cosplay, the UFC’s number one star has turned to vaping out in his car. Conor McGregor is now the dude in your crew who’s getting way into vaping.

Exceptafter McGregor vapes he rides off in his custom Lamborghini Huracan Avio and will probably sign a contract for a $100 million dollar fight with Floyd Mayweather in the coming months. Yup, just like the dude in your crew who vapes.