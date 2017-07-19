Video: Conan O’Brien Recreates Bruce Lee’s Game of Death

Conan O’Brien has been flirting with the world of MMA in the most casual of ways. We seen Ronda Rousey, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor all play guest on his TBS show. But now, Conan has made the official leap into complete MMA nerddom. He has discovered the true root of all martial arts, Bruce Lee movies.

Everybody knows, you aren’t a true MMA fans until you’ve purchased your own yellow jumpsuit. Dana White myself owns thirteen. Bruce Lee literally invented the concept of martial arts, but instead of beating up everyone in the world decided to make movies. Which was a good call because it inspired a whole generation of kids to practice sweet kung fu moves in their bedroom and create MMA. Conan is living the dream of those kids all over again, but on national TV.