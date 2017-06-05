Video: Colbey Northcutt talks growing up with Sage, UFC dreams and her return to MMA

The Northcutts are coming and there is nothing the MMA world can do to prevent it. Sister Northcutt AKA Colbey Northcutt is about to fight for Legacy Fighting Alliance on June 23rd in Houston. The crazy thing is Colbey acts and talks nothing like her younger brother Sage Northcutt.

We don’t know what to believe in anymore?

If you’re a fan of Sage than this news of his older sister Colbey getting back into MMA is the best thing since plain unseasoned white bread. If you suffer from a case of Sage overexposure, clench down on your teeth and watch this new interview conducted by Mike Jackson. Fascinating Northcutt family news is fascinating.