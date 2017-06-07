Video: CM Punk loses puzzle elimination to skier Gus Kenworthy, bounced from MTV The Challenge

Well at least he has that whole professional MMA career to fall back on. CM Punk and his run on the celebrity season of MTV’s The Challenge is over. The former WWE champion and one-time UFC fighter was eliminated on tonight’s episode.

And in all honesty Punk actually went and got his himself some fans before his exit. Punk feuded with MTV reality lifer Johnny Bananas, eliminated one-time Twitter rival Shawn Merriman and generally came off as a chill straight-edge dude in front of the cameras.

Check out CM Punk get bounced from the show below with a combo ice bucket-puzzle style elimination challenge.

Sad to see cm punk leave tho #ChampsVsPros — Melly (@Melly_daze23) June 7, 2017

Sad to @CMPunk leave #TheChallenge but he'll always be a beast in my book! @ChallengeMTV — H E A T H E R (@heatherxlarae) June 7, 2017